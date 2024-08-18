Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 9,921 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

