Gradient Investments LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,378,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,527,000 after buying an additional 87,173 shares during the period. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,994,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 1,246,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

