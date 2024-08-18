Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
Read More
