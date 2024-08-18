Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

