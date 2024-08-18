Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
Green Dot Price Performance
GDOT opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
