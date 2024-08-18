Grin One Day Volume Reaches $70,156.39 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $70,156.39 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,738.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00568296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00111777 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.00253201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00072442 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.