Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 140,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,927,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 337.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

ASR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

