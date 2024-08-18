H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.02. 51,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.41. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNNMY. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

