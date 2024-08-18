Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

