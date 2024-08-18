HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Caribou Biosciences from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.30. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 345.05% and a negative return on equity of 33.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $558,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

