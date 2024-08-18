HC Wainwright Trims EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Target Price to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.