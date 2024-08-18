Head to Head Review: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) vs. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axos Financial and Northrim BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $1.07 billion 3.41 $307.17 million $7.37 8.71 Northrim BanCorp $138.49 million 2.59 $25.39 million $5.13 12.73

This table compares Axos Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.96% 18.57% 1.80% Northrim BanCorp 18.41% 13.82% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Northrim BanCorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and app banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, corporate purchase cards, integrated payables, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long-term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

