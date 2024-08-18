Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.6% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 311,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.9% in the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,939,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974,501. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

