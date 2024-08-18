Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $878,000 Stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMPT. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period.

Shares of XMPT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1055 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

