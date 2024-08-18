Hedeker Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $118.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,490. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $147.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

