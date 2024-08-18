Hedeker Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after buying an additional 727,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,440. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.