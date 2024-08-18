Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 581 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.94.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.