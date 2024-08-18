Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

