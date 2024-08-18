Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
HBGRF remained flat at $1.38 during midday trading on Friday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
