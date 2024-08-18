Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Plans Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.5 %
HKMPY stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
