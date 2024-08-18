Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hilltop Trading Up 1.1 %

HTH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

