Hive Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $91.42 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

