Hofer & Associates. Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.0% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. 610,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,588. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

