Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. 410,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,176,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,538,000 after buying an additional 896,048 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after buying an additional 167,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 141,552 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HMC

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.