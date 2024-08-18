Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Honda Motor Price Performance
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. 410,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HMC
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Honda Motor
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.