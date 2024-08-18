Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

