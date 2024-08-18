Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $202.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

