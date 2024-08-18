Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Short Interest Update

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hongkong Land Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. Hongkong Land has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.