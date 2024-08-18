Hoylecohen LLC Invests $222,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,179.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,981. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,070.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $995.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

