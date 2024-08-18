Hoylecohen LLC Invests $55,000 in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 690,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,097,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $1,482,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 59.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 116,803 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at $700,291.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT stock remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,890. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

