Hoylecohen LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,340,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 123,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

CGUS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 403,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,487. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

