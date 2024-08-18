Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:URI traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $714.47. 310,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,198. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $677.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.20.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

