Hoylecohen LLC Sells 763 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,535. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

