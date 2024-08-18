HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HUB Cyber Security Price Performance
Shares of HUBCZ stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. HUB Cyber Security has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
HUB Cyber Security Company Profile
