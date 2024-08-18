IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.03.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IAMGOLD
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.