IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$5.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

About IAMGOLD

Shares of IMG opened at C$6.94 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.89.

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.