iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth about $119,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

