IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Up 24.9% in July

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,973,400 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 1,579,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $8.34 on Friday. IDP Education has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

