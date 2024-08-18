iExec RLC Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $103.12 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010824 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.08 or 0.99947227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.38131747 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $2,630,433.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

