Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 905,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,423. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

