Insider Buying: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Purchases C$32,925.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190.

Stantec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$113.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.50 and a 12 month high of C$122.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.96.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.69.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

