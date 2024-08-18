Insider Buying: Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Purchases C$32,925.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.75 per share, with a total value of C$32,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190.
Stantec Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE STN opened at C$113.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.50 and a 12 month high of C$122.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.96.
Stantec Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
