Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $105,588.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Penumbra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.