Insider Selling: PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells £2,700 in Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,447.40).

PHSC Price Performance

Shares of LON PHSC opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.50. PHSC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.