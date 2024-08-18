Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $3,434,770.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

