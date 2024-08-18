inSure DeFi (SURE) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $84.13 million and approximately $365,237.52 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328332 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $427,062.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

