Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.40. 64,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

