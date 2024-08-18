Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in July

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 564,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Intact Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.40. 64,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27.
Intact Financial Company Profile
