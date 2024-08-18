Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.54. 2,004,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,153. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.