Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $482.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

