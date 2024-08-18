Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $170.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,656. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $173.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

