Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Position Increased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPMO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 410,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,365. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
