Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XSHD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 58,343 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $26.03.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
