iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Raelipskie Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 5.0% of Raelipskie Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,765. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

