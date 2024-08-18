iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Raised by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,097. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

