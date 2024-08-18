iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 61,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. 195,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,066. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

